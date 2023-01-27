OSWEGO, NY – On January 21, employees and their families of Oswego County Federal Credit Union, along with its partner Exelon Generation, participated in the eighth “Gloves with Love” initiative by placing 1,000 hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves on trees in various parks throughout Oswego, NY, Fulton, NY, and Mexico, NY.

CEO of Oswego County Federal Credit Union Bill Carhart shared, “The Board and Staff of Oswego County FCU would like to thank all of those who donated to our Gloves with Love campaign. With the generous support of our community, we were able to distribute nearly 1,000 items between several of the areas we serve.”

Items were collected throughout the holiday season at Oswego County FCU locations to ensure local community members have appropriate clothing for winter. Additional items were donated to the resource officers of local area schools.

Carhart added, “Giving back to the communities we serve is very important to all of us at Oswego County FCU. We are thrilled to continue this annual tradition and look forward to further supporting our area through future campaigns and initiatives.”

To learn more about Oswego County Federal Credit Union, visit Oswegofcu.org.

About Oswego Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous, and timely manner. OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of approximately 12,600 members throughout Oswego County.

