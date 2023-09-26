Oswego County Federal Credit Union Named A “Best Places To Work” By Central New York Business Journal

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has been named a “Best Places to Work” by the Central New York Business Journal. The credit union was selected amongst 50 other Central New York companies through a competitive selection process that qualified them through an employee survey. This is the fourth year in a row that OCFCU has won the award.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a ‘Best Places to Work’ by the Central New York Business Journal,” shared Bill Carhart, CEO of Oswego County Federal Credit Union. “Our diverse family believes work should be as enjoyable as it is fun. We provide our team with challenging goals and celebrate accomplishments. We’re committed to making a difference for our members and for each other.”

“Celebrating eleven years of recognizing companies in Central New York that are Best Places to Work is exciting for our community. Congratulations to Oswego County Federal Credit Union on being ranked again this year as a Best Places to Work,” said Jill Allen, director of BizEventz.

OCFCU offers a comprehensive employee benefits plan that includes Paid Time Off, Paid Holidays, Health Insurance Coverage- Medical, Dental, and Vision, 401(k) with Employer Matching after one year of employment, Tuition Reimbursement for full-time employees after one year of employment, no weekend hours, Employee Discounts, Employee Recognition / Appreciation Events, and OCFCU Apparel.

“Fostering a positive and collaborative culture remains a top priority for the leadership team at OCFCU,” added Carhart. “Working here means you desire to help make a difference in the lives of our members and the community”

To learn more about Oswego County Federal Credit Union or to become a member, visit oswegofcu.org

About Oswego Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous, and timely manner. OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of its more than 13,000 members throughout Oswego County.

