OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) will host a special presentation on Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the community room of the historic Oswego Public Library at 120 E. Second St. in Oswego.

The visual lecture series program will be given by Oswego County Historian and OCHS board trustee Justin White, titled “Honoring and Remembering the Remarkable Pioneers & Founders of the Oswego County Historical Society & Richardson-Bates House Museum.” This is a yearlong celebration.

The Oswego County Historical Society was formed in 1896 by a group of prominent civic leaders of Oswego. This was shortly after a very successful and memorable centennial celebration week which honored the event of the “Evacuation of the British from Fort Ontario in 1796.”

This recognized a legendary moment in American history when Oswego became fully free as a last territory in the country relinquished by the British, thirteen years after the end of the American Revolution. This proudly remarked the first time the American flag was raised in Oswego at its military fort. Thereafter, the initial goal of the historical society was to promote, protect and preserve the history of Oswego County.

“These anniversaries are a very proud part of our organization. Anyone interested in preserving our important local history is welcome to attend,” said White. “There is always so much that is accomplished every year and we look forward to sharing it with our members and the community.”

The presentation is cordially being held at the Oswego Public Library in the lower-level community room.

“Individually listed on the National Register of Historic place and located in the Washington Square Historic District, the very historic city library will make the perfect setting for this event. It is one of our most important landmarks in the city,” said White.

In addition, some of the special new items gifted to the historical society collection will be on display for the first time.

The most momentous moment for the historical society was the generosity of the fourth generation of the Richardson-Bates family.

In 1946, the children of Norman and Florence (Morley) Bates, gifted the family’s historic residence to be the society’s permanent headquarters and serve as a public museum. This iconic Tuscan Villa landmark was commissioned in 1867 by Maxwell Richardson for his family. The unique example of this style of architecture was designed by architect Andrew Jackson Warner of Rochester, New York.

Richardson was a local attorney, successful real estate tycoon and two-term mayor of Oswego. The opulent interior décor reflects the 19th century Victorian fascination with art, culture, education and history. This remains part of the museum mission. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the most intact house museums in New York State.

“The museum truly serves as the community memory bank,” said White. “It houses an incredible collection of artifacts, documents, manuscripts, photographs and more, that showcases the rich history Oswego County.”

The program will highlight the impact the Richardson-Bates family and the founders of the very first historical and cultural organization and museum site in Oswego County.

“It is important for the board of trustees and membership to continue the legacy that was so special from the start,” said Mary Kay Stone, OCHS president. “We continue to strive to preserve this one of a kind place and make all visits a memorable one.”

The meeting is free and open to the public. Prospective members are also encouraged to attend to help the society continue to preserve the area’s rich local history. The yearly membership drive is in effect and membership forms will be available.

The Richardson-Bates House Museum is located at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego. It is open for tours Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment. For more information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org or contact the museum during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

