OSWEGO – With all the disruptions and challenges of the past two years, some may be finding it difficult to think of the people in our community who struggle to feed and clothe their families and pay their bills under even normal circumstances.

But the approaching Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are exactly the times when we need to shift our focus from our problems to the many blessings we truly have. The Salvation Army works to do that every day of the year for many families in our community.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, November 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until they run out of food. It will be available at 73 West 2nd St. in Oswego; either dine in or take out. Masks will be required in the building.

Contributions of dinner fixings from the community would be most welcome, including pies, rolls, turkeys, and cranberry sauce. Supplies may be dropped off at 73 West Second Street, Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as soon as convenient but by November 22 at the latest.

The familiar Christmas kettles will begin appearing soon but, in the absence of fundraisers this year and the reduced number of shoppers at the stores, direct mail and online contributions are especially important. Credit card contributions may be made by going to empire.salvationarmy.org and clicking the Make A Gift button. Gifts by check may be mailed to Oswego County Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. All gifts from this county will be credited to the Oswego County Corps.

