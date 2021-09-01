OSWEGO – After a one year hiatus the Oswego County Senior Fair is returning bigger and better than ever.

One of the senior community’s most anticipated events, the Oswego County Senior Fair returns with an easy to attend drive through, a safe way for attendees to receive the health and wellness information they need, giveaways they want, and food they’ll love to eat.

Hosted by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held Friday, September 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oswego Speedway, 300 Albany Street in Oswego.

The event will feature more than 50 exhibitors and vendors representing virtually every facet of health and wellness, from nutrition and healthcare to residential care centers and insurance. There will also be a number of door prizes given away throughout the event to randomly selected vehicles.

For the safety of everyone involved the Oswego County Senior Fair will be a drive-thru event. Attendees will be able to stay in their car as they circle the Oswego Speedway track and gather information from each vendor. All attendees must enter through the City Line Drive road entrance.

“The drive-thru format makes for a fun and easy way to enjoy the Senior Fair,” said OCO Coordinator of Community Health and Caring Community Advocates Member Leanna Cleveland. “It makes it possible for us to have the Senior Fair while keeping people’s safety a priority. We’re grateful to the folks at the Oswego Speedway for allowing us to use their track and host this wonderful event.”

Upon entering the fair attendees will be given a reusable grocery bag provided by United Health Care to place all of the items from vendors in as they drive through. Upon leaving the Senior Fair those that wish can receive a box of food courtesy of the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. Each box includes fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last. The boxes will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair.

Entrance to the Senior Fair will be through the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway Gate on City Line Drive road. Upon entrance attendees will be directed to the racetrack where the vendors will be located.

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Leanna Cleveland at 315 592-0827, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.org.

