Oswego Drug Task Force Arrest Suspects For Third Time In 3 Months For Selling Heroin/Fentanyl

OSWEGO – On the evening of Monday, October 17, 2022, the Oswego City Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team and the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a West Albany Street residence in the city of Oswego resulting in the arrest of two.

As a result of that search warrant, Tracy A. Roach, age 43, and Keith W. Goodway, age 30, both of Oswego, were arrested after it was alleged they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.

As a result, both Roach and Goodway were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a B felony.

Following their arrest, both individuals were processed at the Oswego City Police Department and were transported to the Oswego County CAP court to be held pending arraignment. Roach was later arraigned being placed on pre-trial release. Goodway was later arraigned and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

The investigation and arrests from October 17, 2022, follows previous investigations and arrests by the Oswego City Drug task force involving the same duo.

On August 18, 2022, Roach and Goodway were arrested after a lengthy investigation involving the sale of narcotics in the city of Oswego. As a result of that investigation, a search warrant was executed on their residence. As a result of that search, Roach and Goodway were alleged to possess 51 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell. They were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a B felony.

Roach and Goodway were processed at the Oswego City Police Department and brought to Oswego County CAP court for arraignment. At arraignment, Roach was released on her own recognizance and Goodway way remanded to Oswego County Jail with no bail.

On September 29, 2022, on a separate investigation, Roach was arraigned in Oswego County Court on four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, both B felonies as it was alleged, she did sell heroin in the city of Oswego. Roach was released on her own recognizance.

“Here, yet again, is another shining example of the state’s bail reform laws allowing a pervasive spread of crime, including the sale of deadly heroin and fentanyl, throughout upstate communities,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “This individual has been allegedly caught three times selling large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in our community and allowed to walk free each time. Why?”

Anyone with information about this investigation or others is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at 315-326-1741. Calls will be kept confidential.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...