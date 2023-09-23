Oswego Elks, Lowes, Help Victory Transformation Cafe’

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Elks Lodge #271 used a $2,000 Beacon grant with generous support from Oswego Lowes to provide the Victory Café, located in the Victory Transformation Center, (VTC), with two new electric stoves and an exhaust hood.
“We are extremely grateful to the Elks and Lowes for this support, which helped us go from one cooking stove that fell short of being able to meet the demand for feeding our clients,” VTC Interim Executive Director Mary Curcio said.
Specifically, VTC provides emergency housing, finds emergency financial support, and provides emotional counseling and support. VTC is located at 225 W. First St., Oswego.
For more information, call 315-403-7681, find them on Facebook, or visit www.victorytransformation.com.
