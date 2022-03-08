OSWEGO – Oswego Firefighters were alerted to a building fire on Maple Street last night, Monday evening, just after 8:30 p.m.

The call came from a passerby who could see flames visible from the street after the fire had broken out of the apartment on Maple Street (Centerpointe Apartments.) The garden apartments house six units on three floors.

Firefighters arrived minutes after being alerted to find fire being pushed through the attic of the building by 30 mph winds. Engine crews met the fire at the apartment in an attempt of holding the fire until rescue crews could clear the six units.

Two people were assisted from the apartment prior to firefighters moving back to an outside position where they could reach the flames and heat from the street. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at Oswego Hospital.

“Residents last night were able to find shelter. A total of 18 apartments were affected,” OFD Chief Randy Griffin said.

Firefighters remind people of the importance of working smoke detectors. Having an early audible alert can help a family escape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. People with information can call investigators at (315)342-8120.

Oswego Firefighters were assisted at the scene by a host of other agencies including the Oswego City Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Scriba Fire Department, and Novelis Firefighters. Additional assistance was received by U.S. Border Patrol, the Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office, Oswego County E-911, Minetto Fire Department, Town of Oswego Fire Department, NY State Fire Investigators and National Grid.

