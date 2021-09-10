OSWEGO – Tomorrow, September 11, some Oswego Health employees and their supporters will protest New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all health care workers for the second time in the last two weeks.

The first demonstration occurred last week on the sidewalk adjacent to the hospital and the Elks Lodge to protest a worker’s right to choose said one organizer, Korisa Pritchard who works as an ultrasound technician.

“The mandate is basically [what we are protesting],” Pritchard said. “A lot of people [at the demonstration] had signs, so what we were doing was basically just [saying] everyone should have a choice.”

Pritchard acknowledged that Oswego Health itself was not what they were protesting, as it was just following the state’s orders, but rather they are protesting the state’s requirement. In an email statement, Oswego Health recognized the protests and explained that it must follow by state law.

“Per the Public Health Law set forth by the New York State Department of Health, all healthcare employees throughout the state must be vaccinated by September 27,” Vice President of Human Resources Marquand Brown said. “Oswego Health continues to advocate with the state on alternatives to this mandate and educate them on the substantial impact this could place on our local healthcare workforce, however, simply put, now that this is a law, we must abide by it.”

Part of Pritchard’s concern is that the state removed the religious exemption for healthcare workers, her reason to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. While that is her reason, others are focused on “being able to have a choice,” she said.

“I just think that it’s really about being in America and being able to have a choice and not being forced to [take the vaccine],” Pritchard said.

The protest itself was specifically contained to the sidewalk off of hospital property, according to Pritchard. She added that the demonstrations are not intended to cause a bigger issue but to bring attention to the mandate that the protesters do not agree with.

“We are not on [hospital] property because I’ve consulted with a couple of my friends that are police officers, and we aren’t trying to make a stink,” Pritchard said. “We are just trying to raise awareness.”

The first demonstration saw 100 people attend, according to Pritchard who hopes to see that number grow tomorrow.

Beyond the state, Oswego County does not have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its employees as of now, according to Legislator Marie Schadt. Despite this, Schadt supports the vaccine mandate in order to alleviate some of the pressure the health care system is currently under.

“The vaccine is science and I support preventive health care,” Schadt said. “The health care industry is under far too much pressure. The vaccine ensures greater safety in these trying times.”

