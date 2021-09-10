OSWEGO – Tomorrow, September 11, some Oswego Health employees and their supporters will protest New York State’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all health care workers for the second time in the last two weeks.
The first demonstration occurred last week on the sidewalk adjacent to the hospital and the Elks Lodge to protest a worker’s right to choose said one organizer, Korisa Pritchard who works as an ultrasound technician.
“The mandate is basically [what we are protesting],” Pritchard said. “A lot of people [at the demonstration] had signs, so what we were doing was basically just [saying] everyone should have a choice.”
Pritchard acknowledged that Oswego Health itself was not what they were protesting, as it was just following the state’s orders, but rather they are protesting the state’s requirement. In an email statement, Oswego Health recognized the protests and explained that it must follow by state law.
“Per the Public Health Law set forth by the New York State Department of Health, all healthcare employees throughout the state must be vaccinated by September 27,” Vice President of Human Resources Marquand Brown said. “Oswego Health continues to advocate with the state on alternatives to this mandate and educate them on the substantial impact this could place on our local healthcare workforce, however, simply put, now that this is a law, we must abide by it.”
Part of Pritchard’s concern is that the state removed the religious exemption for healthcare workers, her reason to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. While that is her reason, others are focused on “being able to have a choice,” she said.
“I just think that it’s really about being in America and being able to have a choice and not being forced to [take the vaccine],” Pritchard said.
The protest itself was specifically contained to the sidewalk off of hospital property, according to Pritchard. She added that the demonstrations are not intended to cause a bigger issue but to bring attention to the mandate that the protesters do not agree with.
“We are not on [hospital] property because I’ve consulted with a couple of my friends that are police officers, and we aren’t trying to make a stink,” Pritchard said. “We are just trying to raise awareness.”
The first demonstration saw 100 people attend, according to Pritchard who hopes to see that number grow tomorrow.
Beyond the state, Oswego County does not have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for its employees as of now, according to Legislator Marie Schadt. Despite this, Schadt supports the vaccine mandate in order to alleviate some of the pressure the health care system is currently under.
“The vaccine is science and I support preventive health care,” Schadt said. “The health care industry is under far too much pressure. The vaccine ensures greater safety in these trying times.”
Get the shot (idiots).you are in HEALTH CARE.
Wonderful to see so many rallying for our rights!
It would be helpful to know what law is being imposed. What is the statute?
I may be wrong and will be happy to be corrected,
But I believe this is a MANDATE and not a LAW.
Can you clarify this?
Thank you
I agree you all need vaccinations working in healthcare!! I don’t feel comfortable going to doctors where staff is not vaccinated! I fear taking a Medical cab with unvaccinated drivers and other passengers.. I am fully vaccinated and will get the booster as soon as I can! I worked many years as a CNA and Councilor in group homes and know how fast things spread!!
Stay strong! You are NOT idiots but intelligent people in health care. Those who want to be vaccinated should be and should stop being afraid of those who are not. How many people have been infected who are fully vaccinated? 44% in one neighboring County so people need to get off the crap. There is a version of covid in NYS that is not being stopped by the vaccine so why bother getting it then? You folks are supported 100000%!!!!
A choice? These people actually think individuals should have a choice to kill other people by stupidly and selfishly not getting vaccinated? Get the vaccination and grow up … join the human race … there’s 8 billion of us on the planet … we’re trying to defeat this horrible virus. Why not help us instead of helping the virus?
Choice or not, as a Healthcare worker you have an inherent responsibility towards those who are UNABLE to make a choice as to whether they get the disease. Get over yourselves, now is the time for social responsibility not divisive political leanings.
The vaccine is still a medical experiment until may 2023 and should be treated like a experiment- no coercion. This is exactly the reason the Nuremberg code was created.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
In the 90s all Mexico and Oswego school people of any capacity had to get a tb test. I do not remember people protesting the test. Get the vacine. I had a brother who would have liked the option. He was the 1st or one of the first covid fatalities in the county. Stop being selfish. We dont have rights as far as health goes during a pandemic. Go work in a southern state.
NY is demanding people take a genetically modifying shot. Over and over. A shot that attacks the natural immune system. A shot that has killed thousands and caused permanent disability to millions. The list of side effects is long, none of which are mild or moderate – including death. Whoever is forcing this shot is either willfully ignorant or knows and welcomes the horrible outcomes. Do your research. This is NOT a vaccine. This is an experimental shot that can KILL you. Remember that when you’re trying to decide between freedom of choice and peer/government pressure.
Demanding that others take a shot when you are protected by the shot makes no common sense. This is still experimental. It goes against our Constitutional rights and the Nuremberg code to force a medical procedure on anyone in the USA. Remember the past, Nazi Germany, forced sterilization in US, withheld treatment for STD for black men in USA and truly consider what some are demanding of others. Also, all have religious rights in America last I knew.
WHAT HAPPENED TO MY BODY, MY CHOICE!