Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September.

The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.

Boat tours will leave from Wright’s Landing Marina on Lake Street in Oswego, for the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse every 30 minutes on the newly expanded schedule as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 25 – 3 to 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 –11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1 – 3 to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2; Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 –11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 –11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

These lighthouse boat tours allow visitors the chance to experience awe-inspiring views of Great Lake Ontario and learn the history of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse, which was built in 1934 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Boat tours are entirely weather dependent. Visitors are asked to call the museum at 315-342-0480 for more information.

Each tour is approximately one hour, including transit, and can accommodate up to six people per trip. Reservations are required. Go online to sign up for your boat tour at www.hlwmm.org.

Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for children aged 5 to 12. Boat tours are not recommended for children under age 5.

For more information, call the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at 315-342-0480.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...