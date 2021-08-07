OSWEGO COUNTY – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced that the eighth annual Oswego Paddlefest has now been rescheduled to Saturday, August 28.

Kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddle boarders are encouraged to join in the fun and appreciate the unique beauty of the historic Oswego River Canal by “locking through” four canal locks.

The 2021 event is sponsored by Oswego Health, a nonprofit health care system established in 1881 that serves communities across Oswego County.

“We are excited to be able to offer a new date for this popular event,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. “Due to the high water from regional flooding we had to cancel the July date, but now that the water level has improved on the Oswego Canal, we have been given the approval to go ahead.”

Paddlers will be able to launch from points in Fulton or Minetto. Both courses will end at the city of Oswego’s newly-renovated Wright’s Landing launch on Lake Street in Oswego.

The long course, geared for experienced paddlers, is approximately 13 miles and launches from Indian Point Park on NYS Rte. 481 in Fulton. Paddlers will launch for the long course between 8:30 and 10 a.m. The short course is approximately 5.5 miles and launches from Minetto Riverview Park on NYS Rte. 48 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The full paddle trip can be up to six hours or more. Paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time.

Kayakers, canoeists, and stand-up paddle boarders are all welcome to participate. Minors aged 4 to 11 years of age must be the passenger of an adult. For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for paddlers aged 12 years and older.

Life jackets and whistles are required. Paddle boarders are welcome, but a leash is mandatory. Alcohol is discouraged and pets are not allowed at this event.

There is a limit of 400 paddlers. Registration is $35. Online registration is open now at www.hlwmm.org and will run through Aug. 27. Paddlers can also register on site the morning of the event.

Advanced check-in will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The first 100 people to check in on Friday will receive a goody bag.

For more information about Oswego Paddlefest and other maritime museum activities, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or website at www.hlwmm.org.

Oswego Paddlefest qualifies for the Erie Canalway Challenge. For information on how to participate by logging miles along the canal, go to www.canalwaychallenge.org.

For area accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. The health care system employs more than 1,200 people and includes the 164-bed Oswego Hospital; a 32-bed psychiatric acute care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations; The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility; Springside at Seneca Hill, a 57-unit retirement community; and Oswego Health Home Care certified home health care agency. For more information visit www.oswegohealth.org.

