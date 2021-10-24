Oswego PD Investigates Suspicious Death On Erie Street, Identifies Deceased

Update: October 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Oswego City Police have now identified the person found dead on Erie Street earlier this week.

Notifications have been made to the family. Kaylene Fragale, age 28 of Oswego, was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was completed. Toxicology reports are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information about a black colored sedan with silver rims in the area of Liberty Street on Saturday, October 23, 2021 between 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Inv. Derek Jansson of the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.

No other information has been made available at this time.

OSWEGO – Yesterday, October 23, at approximately 4:49 p.m., the Oswego City Police Department was dispatched to Erie Street near Hillside Avenue on a suspicious death.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by emergency medical personnel that a person was found lying near the roadway unconscious and were unable to revive the person.

As of 10:30 p.m. last night, officers were still on scene investigating, and the roadway was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The roadway has since been reopened.

According to Oswego PD, there is no danger to the community.

OPD Chief Phil Cady told Oswego County Today the deceased was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and is waiting on those results as police investigate. The investigation is ongoing, and further information is being withheld pending notifications.

Anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to contact the Oswego City Police Department at (315)342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...