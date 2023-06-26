OSWEGO, NY – Every year, the Oswego Players, Inc. awards scholarships to two high school seniors who plan on continuing their education. The awards are dedicated after two members who hold a special place in Oswego Players rich 85-year history, Lawrence Rose and Marion Greene. They were both avid Oswego Players’ members and supporters of the arts. Each year, the Players identify two graduating seniors who exemplify the qualities held dear by both former members of the theater group.

Lawrence E Rose joined Oswego Players in 1987. He was an actor, set builder, stage manager, prop builder and light and sound board operator. For many years, most of the sound used in Players productions was made from his own private record collection. Lawrence always created such magic with his music and sound effects. The Lawrence Rose scholarship is awarded to a senior who is intending on studying performing arts. This year’s scholarship, in the amount of $250 went to Hannah Kandt of Oswego. From a young age, Hannah knew she wanted to be an actress. She has been active in numerous Oswego Players productions in addition to performing with the Oswego High School and North Rose Wolcott High School Drama Clubs. She intends on attending SUNY Oswego in the fall.

Marion Greene worked much of her adult life at Penfield Library. Marion was a living symbol of hard work and determination. It took her over ten years to get a degree in English Writing Arts from SUNY Oswego. One of her Senior Level classes at SUNY Oswego offered a play writing contest. She entered and won the competition. Marion gave the rights to Oswego Players to produce her play, “Club Murder” which performed to a sold out audience. Marion never missed an Oswego Players show in over forty years. The Marion Green scholarship is awarded to Mali Lamanna of Fulton. Mali was an active member of many extracurricular clubs including the art club. She was a student representative on the Fulton Board of Education. She intends on attending University of Buffalo in the fall.

Hannah is honored to receive the Lawrence E. Rose Scholarship and Mali is honored to receive the Marion Green Scholarship. They would both like to thank everyone at the Oswego Players for their gift which will be applied toward their education.

