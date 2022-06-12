Oswego Police Report Juvenile Dead Following Car Crash

NEW INFORMATION AS OF JUNE 13 A.M.: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 13 year-old Sam Male of Oswego.

According to police, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling southbound on W. Sixth St. as it approached a T in the intersection. The vehicle did not turn, continued through the intersection, and struck a tree. At this point in the investigation, speed, driver inexperience and the vehicle being taken without family knowledge were contributing factors to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is asked to contact Investigator James LaDue of the Oswego Police Department at (315) 236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

OSWEGO – Police reported that this morning, Sunday, June 12, at about 8:31 a.m., the Oswego Police Department responded to the area of West Sixth Street at Niagara Street for a reported motor vehicle crash, which later resulted in the death of one juvenile.

Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle had struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Oswego Hospital. The juvenile, unnamed, was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators with the Oswego Police Department in conjunction with investigators from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating this accident.

The Oswego Police Department have been in communication with the Oswego City School District in regard to this incident.

The Oswego Fire Department and Menter’s Ambulance assisted on the scene.

Police say more information will be released tomorrow, June 13, as notifications and the investigation are on going.

UPDATE June 12 5 p.m.: Oswego City School District Dr. Mathis Calvin III sent home the following letter to the district community.

Dear Oswego City School District Community,

It is with deep sorrow that I am writing to share that an Oswego Middle School student passed away Sunday morning after a car accident. At this time, we are not releasing the student’s name out of respect for the family and to ensure their privacy.

We are truly heartbroken and extend our sincere sympathy to his family and our entire OCSD community as we share in their grief.

The Oswego Middle School and the district will provide an opportunity for students and staff throughout the district to discuss and work through the grief process. Students and staff will have the option to participate in counseling provided by members of the school Crisis Response Team. Participation in these activities is voluntary. Staff will continue to be available as needed to help students as they process their grief.

It will be helpful to recognize the various steps we all go through in the grieving process: denial, anger, depression and acceptance. Some of the common reactions that children experience when reacting to a traumatic event are:

* Restlessness, nervous behavior

* Trouble concentrating

* Difficulty sleeping, nightmares

* “Clingy” behavior, fear of being alone

* Asking questions over and over again

* Remembering previous losses and events

If you have any concerns about your child’s reactions to this loss, feel free to contact your child’s teacher, the school counselors or the administrative staff. Our counselors can also provide a list of school community resources.

Thank you for your concern at this difficult time.

Yours in Education,

Mathis Calvin III, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

*Correction – Police originally reported the name of the juvenile to be Samuel Male, but has issued a correction that the name is Sam Male.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...