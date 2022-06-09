Oswego PorchFest Scheduled For September 18

OSWEGO – At a recent Oswego PorchFest Committee Meeting founder Gerri Millar along with Committee Members; Steven Phillips, Karen Shull, Karen Reynolds, Janet Anderson, Anna Djukic-Cox, Janet Anderson, Diane Enwright and Tom Kammerer selected this year’s design for the posters and T-shirts and finalized plans for Oswego PorchFest 7 scheduled for September 18, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m.

The annual music festival takes place in and around Oswego’s Historic Westside Neighborhoods of Franklin (West) and Montcalm Parks. This is an ALL volunteer event with the committee, artists and host donating their time, talent and skills.

This year’s design features the Oswego PorchFest logo with the neck of the guitar acting as the West Pierhead with Oswego’s Lighthouse resting on the headstock and the sun setting behind it.

Last year 80 musical acts signed up and preformed for more than 3,000 people in attendance. The family friendly event allows the public to stroll though the historic neighborhoods admiring some of Oswego’s earliest and grandest homes while listening to every type of music one can imagine.

Solo acoustic folk to country, pop, rock and roll are featured along with large multi-person amplified bands. Each act performs for one hour and then the next act begins. An online and printed guide is provided with a list of each act, their time and location to perform and the type of music they present.

The Event is FREE. Food trucks are available, and you pay for what you want, however no alcoholic beverages are sold.

Underwriting the costs of permits, fees, insurance, advertising, promotions, and other costs are The Oswego Renaissance Association, PathFinder Bank, DuFores Jewelers, iHeart Oswego, Oswego County Monuments, Eben and Kristin Norfleet, Upward Graphics and the Oswego Shopper.

For additional information or to sign up to perform or host visit the OPF Website; www.OswegoPorchFest.com

