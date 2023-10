OSWEGO – The CNY Pumpkin Festival was held this weekend in Washington Square Park in Oswego from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 1-2.

The two day event included scarecrow making, pumpkin-face decorating and a variety of vendors offering beautiful fall creations. Below are a variety of pictures from Saturday’s event:

L-R Oswego County SPCA Board of Directors President Tanya Senchenko and SPCA Treasurer Chris Brusseau.

