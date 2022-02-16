Oswego To Give $20,000 Grant To Art’s Parts N’ More To Relocate To City

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a $20,000 grant to Art’s Parts N’ More to relocate to Oswego.

The grant funding, through the City of Oswego COVID-19 REVIVAL Fund, will assist with the renovation and build out of the former City Electric building located at 193 W. 4th St.

Art’s Parts N’ More is an authorized Coleman Powersports Warranty and Service Provider, offering mechanical parts, repairs, and equipment sales of all kinds, open since 2012 in Minetto. Art’s also services John Deere, Cub Cadet, Husqvarna, Troy-Built, MTD and JD Gators.

As a result of the grant funding, Art’s Parts N’ More and relocate to a larger facility for a business expansion and the hiring of five additional employees. The renovation of the building is scheduled to begin immediately with Art’s opening in the new location by April.

“I’m very pleased to be able to use our REVIVAL grant funding program to bring another business to Oswego to occupy an existing vacant site, hire more local people and provide quality service to Oswego residents,” Barlow said. “It has been a pleasure to work with Mr. Art McLaughlin to bring his business to our community and I’m sure he’ll be glad he decided to relocate to Oswego.”

Art McLaughlin, president of Art’s Parts N’ More, thanked Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego for the funding and support.

“We are very appreciative of all the help that Mayor Barlow and the City of Oswego has done for us. We love this city and are looking forward to the relocation and expansion so we can provide a great service the all the citizens of Oswego,” McLaughlin said.

The COVID-19 REVIVAL Fund was funded through the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan funding allocated in early 2021. The city used the funding to help existing businesses survive the pandemic, expand, or relocate. In total, over thirty businesses have received funding from the REVIVAL fund since its creation.

The city said the grant being issued to Art’s Parts N’ More is the last of the grant funding from the REVIVAL fund available.

