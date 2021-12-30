Oswego Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder

OSWEGO – Today, December 30, 2021, Ramona Cooper, 38, of Oswego, New York, was arrested for Attempted Murder in the second degree, Attempted Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree and Menacing in the second degree.

According to police, Cooper’s charges are from an incident in the Town of Minetto where she cut the chin of her teenage son with a kitchen knife during a domestic incident on December 14. Her son was treated at the hospital and released. Her son was able to pry the knife from her and escape to a neighbor’s residence, where 911 was called.

After a prolonged investigation, it was determined that she was trying to kill her son by stabbing him in the neck.

Cooper is to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this afternoon.

