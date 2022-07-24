Parking Limited At Fort Ontario July 30

OSWEGO – Fort Ontario State Historic Site announced that parking will be limited on Saturday, July 30 in anticipation of the return of Oswego’s Harborfest.

The facility is unable to safely provide pre-pandemic levels of service during the Port City’s premier event due to reduced staffing levels. Public parking will be limited to the fort’s two lots and the main gate will be closed when the lots are full.

In addition, the old stone fort will close at 5 p.m. and there will be no access to the ramparts for fireworks viewing.

Vendors will be available for drinks, snacks, glow sticks and other novelty items.

Fort Ontario reminds residents that fireworks of any kind – including sparklers – are prohibited at New York State Parks.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...