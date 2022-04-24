OSWEGO – Today, the U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS) announced that six U.S. ports in the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System received the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award from GLS for registering increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through their ports during the 2021 navigation season.

“The winners honored today showcase the critical role of Great Lakes ports in moving goods through our supply chain – and reflect the skill and dedication of the port workers who literally keep our economy afloat,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The six ports earning the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for 2021 are: Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor (Ind.); Port of Chicago (Ill.); Port of Cleveland (Ohio); Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority (Mich.); Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority (Pa.); and (N.Y.).

More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.

“Congratulations to the six Great Lakes ports being recognized as GLS Pacesetter Award recipients for their achievements during the 2021 Seaway navigation season,” GLS Deputy Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook said. “The sustained level of high performance is a testament not only to the Seaway System’s importance as a maritime supply chain but also to the hard work and resiliency of the dedicated men and women throughout our Great Lakes port community.”

This year marks the 30 th anniversary of the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award, which was established in 1992 to recognize the achievements of U.S. ports whose activities result in increasing international tonnage shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison with the previous year. The Pacesetter Award name was officially changed in 2001 to posthumously honor the noteworthy career of former GLS Logistics Director Robert J. Lewis, who was instrumental in developing and implementing the GLS’s trade development program.

