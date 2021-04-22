Port Of Oswego Getting One Of Great Lakes Largest Cranes Ready for Busy Season

OSWEGO – This week the Port of Oswego employees brought the Liebherr LTM1300 365 ton all terrain crane out of winter storage, readying it for its first heavy lift project of the year.

“This size crane, which is one of the largest on the Great Lakes, is an investment in the Port’s future; one which will enhance our ability to supply customers with specialized equipment that is capable of handling heavy lift and windmill projects, as well as a variety of other specialized cargo needs,” said William W. Scriber, Executive Director. “We did not have this ability a year ago. Our ability for these specialized projects not only helps our central New York businesses but provides additional local employment.”

The Port has one project for the crane already scheduled in the coming months, which will support the nuclear power generation plants in Scriba.

Several windmill projects are on tap for 2022-23, which the Port is considering.

“This crane gives the Port a competitive edge in the renewable energy market,” Scriber said.

According to the US Army Corp of Engineers, in a report released March 2021, waterborne transportation facilitated by the Port supports $24.4M in business revenue, 119 direct and indirect jobs, and $8M in labor income to the transportation sector.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...