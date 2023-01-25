Oswego – The next installment of Rice Creek Associates (RCA) Reflections will feature Michael Huynh, a licensed fishing and camping guide and director of campus ministry for the Hall Newman Center at SUNY Oswego, presenting “You Never Fish the Same Water Twice” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rice Creek Field Station.

RCA Reflections are talks about ecology and the environment, free and open to all to join. Huynh will highlight the world-class fishing opportunities of Oswego County. He has been fishing the Lake Ontario tributaries for more than 30 years, including more than a decade as a New York State-licensed fishing and camping guide.

Huynh loves sharing his passion for the outdoors with others, serving as the advisor to the SUNY Oswego Fishing Club since its inception. His role with the Hall Newman Center comes with his position as dioescan director of campus ministry for the Diocese of Syracuse.

Huynh graduated from SUNY Oswego with a master’s degree in counseling and psychological services. He also has earned a master’s in pastoral studies from St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry, and completed the Fellowship for Emerging Leaders in Ministry through Syracuse University/LeMoyne College through the Lily Endowment.

He lives in New Haven, conveniently located halfway between the Salmon and Oswego rivers. In his free time, he can be found spending time with his family and most likely fishing, hiking, camping, singing and/or playing the guitar.

Rice Creek Associates is a community of like-minded people who share a passion for nature and a desire to support Rice Creek Field Station. Formed in 1986, RCA supports Rice Creek Field Station’s mission by expanding the scientific, educational, and recreational opportunities at the Field Station through community involvement.

For more information on RCA or how to virtually attend this session, visit the Rice Creek website, oswego.edu/rice-creek , or call 315-312-6677. PHOTO CAPTION: Michael Huynh, a licensed fishing and camping guide and director of campus ministry for the Hall Newman Center at SUNY Oswego, will present “You Never Fish the Same Water Twice” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Rice Creek Field Station in the next installment of Rice Creek Associates Reflections.

