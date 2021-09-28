OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans cooperative in downtown Oswego is offering incentives to new full members who will participate in management of the business and share staffing responsibilities by working a limited number of hours in the shop.

According to Riverside Artisans President Carl Patrick, “Riverside Artisans has been a fixture in downtown Oswego for 10 years and we want to ensure that it will be here for at least 10 more.”

For a limited time, the cooperative is reducing monthly fees and waiving the joining charge for new full members.

Riverside Artisans, a cooperative store of local artists and craftspeople, offers a wide range of professional fine art and crafts, as well as an opportunity for customers to meet the local artists who have created them. From original paintings and handcrafted woodwork to fused glass and hand-made jewelry, all the items are original, hand-made and locally produced.

The cooperative has two basic membership levels. Full members contribute to the financial management of the store, as well as working in the store for four to six 3½ -hour shifts a month. They share the profits of the business and pay a low commission on their sales. Consignment members have no direct role in management of the store and pay a higher commission on their sales.

Riverside Artisans is waiving the charge for new full members to join the organization to encourage new people to consider membership. The cooperative is also reducing the initial monthly fees to less than half their normal level to make it easier for new members to become established and build their sales.

“Prospective members often express concerns about working in the store, but our scheduling is very flexible. We have short, three and a half-hour shifts and we only work 4 or 5 shifts a month,” Patrick said. “We all enjoy the time we spend in our shop. We are able to meet and work with members of the community. Spending half a day each week in the shop is great social interaction for an active retiree… We’re looking ahead to the future of the cooperative. Our members are getting older and we need a new generation of local artists to carry the organization forward. With all the terrific development in downtown Oswego, we want to be certain that Riverside Artisans will be there to take advantage of the business boom in the heart of Oswego. We currently have nine full members and we would like to increase it to about 12. That will ensure none of us has to spend too much time in the store and give us the depth and flexibility to operate the store efficiently.”

Interested area artists and craftspeople who want more information on the incentives can contact the Riverside Artisans at (315) 342-8880, stop by the shop at 191 W First Street in Oswego, or email [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...