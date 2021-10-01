OSWEGO – Fall has arrived in Oswego and surely will soon be followed by cold weather. The Oswego Rotary Club is responding by launching its annual Make a Difference winter garment collection during the month of October.

New or gently used winter garments such as coats, scarves, hats, mufflers, insulated boots, mittens, and gloves in good, clean condition are needed. All sizes through adult are needed but the greatest need is for children through pre-teen sizes.

Donations may be dropped off at any of these Oswego businesses.

The Palladium-Times, 140 West First Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mon. through Fri.

Paul’s Big M Supermarket, West First and Utica Streets, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week

Harmony Financial Services, 31 East First Street, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mon. through Fri.

Wayne Drug, 24 West First Street, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Mon. through Sat., and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Sun.

All donations will be turned over to the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps and will be given free of charge directly to people who need them and who come to the Center for Worship and Service at 73 West Second Street in Oswego. The Center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

