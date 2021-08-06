OSWEGO – Peaceful Remedies wrapped up Miles for Mary last Saturday, seeing great success in the fundraiser’s second year.

Miles for Mary is a month-long event in which people come together to track their walking, running or moving to raise awareness for Peaceful Remedies. This past July, the event saw 135 participants move 4,878 miles. In only its second year, Ed Gosek and the Peaceful Remedies team were impressed with the turnout.

“We weren’t sure what to expect but a lot of good people got the word out, so we had more people involved, more money raised,” Gosek said. “It was awesome. There was everything from biking to kayaking to running, walking. It was a very good turnout across the board with people putting the miles in for Mary.”

Compared to 2020’s 2,432 miles, this year saw the mileage double despite adding just four additional participants. As of August 4, Miles for Mary raised $3,251 and is still growing, as Peaceful Remedies will continue to accept donations through August 15. While donations are important for Peaceful Remedies, a nonprofit that offers therapy and other healing services for those impacted with life-altering illness, Gosek is just as excited to bring awareness to the services it can provide.

“People are starting to understand what it is that they do and who they are helping and realize that it’s much needed in our community,” Gosek said. “And [people] are willing to [contribute], whether it’s health related for themselves and making donations or just making donations, it continues to grow in both ways. All of it is positive with the second year.”

Aside from the immediate Oswego community, outsiders joined the fun as miles could be walked or moved from anywhere across the globe. This includes participants from 12 different states and one Canadian province. Many of these people from outside of Oswego have spent years in the Port City, whether it be as SUNY Oswego alumni or even members of the varsity and club athletics teams. Gosek’s wife, Mary, was very involved with the college, especially the men’s hockey team. Because of this, many alumni and current players took to the challenge and ran or biked to honor Mary. These were seen on the Oswego men’s hockey team’s Instagram stories. While no player on this year’s team was able to meet Mary, participating in a community event like this will continue to further her legacy.

“For our players to stay involved and to continue to honor Mary by participating and doing things like this, it’s awesome, it’s above and beyond,” Gosek said. “We always talk about giving back, community service and the guys continue to do that, the new players that didn’t have a chance to meet Mary and the players that were here during her time. I think it’s awesome for the men’s and women’s program at the college, a lot of the staff at the college continue to keep her legacy alive, what she believed in and worked hard for.”

