Shineman Foundation Names Chena Tucker Foundation Director

OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation Board of Directors has named Chena L. Tucker as the foundation director of the Shineman Foundation.

Tucker’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for making a difference in the lives of others, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that, to date, has awarded over $11.9M in grants to local and regional nonprofits and community organizations and has had a profound and transformative effect on the county and region.

“Chena Tucker has a broad knowledge of the Oswego County community,” said Kathleen Fenlon, chair of the Shineman Foundation Board. “Her experience will be valuable as she builds upon the work of the Foundation. After a comprehensive search for a new director, the board is thrilled to appoint Chena.”

Tucker will succeed Karen Goetz, who is retiring after eight years as the foundation’s executive director, she will manage all day-to-day operations for the foundation. In addition, Tucker will lead nonprofit training programs, community collaboration, and engagement initiatives.

“I have seen the tremendous impact that the Shineman Foundation investments have had on this community and my goal is to continue to advance their mission as being a Catalyst for Change,” Tucker said. “Through collaboration, maximizing resources, and strategic partnerships, I believe that our community can and will accomplish great things.”

Tucker formally served as the Director of the Office of Business and Community Relations at SUNY Oswego. She had oversight for federal and state contracts, grant development and management, and community engagement.

Tucker grew up in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School before leaving for Portland, Oregon to pursue a degree in interior design. During her eleven-year tenure at SUNY Oswego, Tucker received her Master of Business Administration from the College.

The Shineman Foundation uses its resources to stimulate economic vitality, encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community and build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners. For more information, visit shinemanfoundation.org or call 315-216-6644.

