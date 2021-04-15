OSWEGO – This year’s St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle will feature drawings for cash prizes and more, all to be broadcast live on Facebook, on Saturday, May 15.

Watch all the fun and excitement as 15 ticket numbers will be picked from those purchased for cash prizes totaling $25,000, including one grand prize ticket worth $10,000 to a lucky winner.

And there is more. New this year, ticket holders will be able to take chances on “Virtual Door Prizes” – four prizes ranging from valuable gift cards to a collection of useful home accessories, which will be raffled off to entrants.

Last year’s drawing featured appearances by some familiar “celebrities” so there is no telling who may be a part of this year’s event. To view the raffle drawing log-on to the St. Luke Family of Caring Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday May, 15.

Raffle tickets are still for sale, but hurry, only one thousand tickets will be sold. To get your raffle tickets you can download applications at www.stlukehs.com/giving/bundle-of-bucks-raffle, and mail it in with your payment, or call St. Luke Health Services at 315-342-3166 and ticket applications can be mailed to you.

The entry fee for the raffle is $50 dollars per ticket. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.

Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle are used to support programs, activities and services benefiting residents served by our local, not-for-profit, affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in the raffle. All ticket numbers purchased are entered in all 15 prize drawings, so you could win more than once.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is a proud affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence. Together we provide care and services to over 300 individuals daily in the community and on our healthcare campus in Oswego, NY.

