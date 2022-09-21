OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.

According to Barlow, many believed his assumed trajectory would be a lifelong committment to the world of politics.

His decision to move away from the legislative arena was well thought out – his mayoral commitment and the ability to finish out his term without compromise came first.

Barlow also wanted to remain in the city while being given the opportunity to contribute to the well-being and continued progression of the Oswego community. He found that niche at Oswego Health.

“So they approached me, and at the same time I was really looking for a career outside of politics – a long term career. I got into politics kind of accidentally. I just came back from school and ran for city council, and then ran for mayor. I never really thought of being a career politician. I think some people thought that was the natural progression,” Barlow said. “I always kind of thought [that] in order to have a good lifestyle and a successful long-term career, I [would] feel more comfortable being outside of politics. Our two agendas matched up and it seems like a great fit and a great opportunity.

Barlow’s background in city government, coupled with his degree in Enviromental Technology Management from Arizona State University and his lifelong experience working the family owned business – Barlow’s Concessions, makes him an ideal candidate for a wide range of Oswego Health’s longterm goals.

“I’ll also be doing some of their government relations and legislative work similar to [the] mayor. To do these projects – even not-for-profit organizations rely on grant funding and assistance from various levels of government. So, I’ll use the connections I’ve built in the last seven years as mayor to assist on the grant funding and government relations side, advocating for the organization as well,” Barlow said. “There’s a lot to be said for the good work you can do for a community outside of government. And I thought, Oswego Health; what better way to keep giving back to my hometown than in local healthcare? It checked all the boxes for me when other opportunities didn’t.”

According to Barlow, most people weren’t aware of his full-time employment outside of his governmental duties, working as the Deputy Director of the New York State Assembly Minority Conference – Central New York Regional Office. The position fell under NYS Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s office.

“Really, in terms of time management, the mayor’s job is considered part-time even though it isn’t. I’ve had to balance basically two full-time jobs for the last seven years,” Barlow said. “So time management on my side really won’t change. But I do get to finish my term time out, which is very important to me.”

Oswego Health Incoming President & CEO Michael C. Backus is eager to have Barlow join his team along with the experience and knowledge he’ll bring to Oswego Health.

“As we align for future growth, leadership at Oswego Health has never been stronger and I am blessed to be able to provide consistency to our frontline caregivers through every member of our leadership team,” Backus said. “Adding Billy to our team will help us continue the progress Oswego Health has made in renovating and expanding our footprint as we look at new opportunities in our primary service area. His public service work speaks for itself in the city of Oswego and will certainly be to our advantage from a legislative advocacy standpoint. That experience, along with his academic background in emergency management, makes him an exciting addition to our team.”

Holding the record as youngest mayor in New York State, Barlow made it his mission to change Oswego’s abysmal economic downfall; a promise he manifested with astonishing results.

With over $ 40,000,000 in grant funding received over the past seven years, Barlow’s vision for a thriving city came to fruition with multiple waterfront, housing and recreational projects created throughout the downtown corridor, lowered taxes, stabilized capital funds, and the creation of economic revenue streams.

Along with the creation of homeownership and business programs, the elimination of city-wide blight and continued budgetary stabilization plans.

“That was really one of the most important things I had to consider. We’ve come so far in just a short period of time. I’ve put my heart and soul into this place for seven years and I intend to do it for another year. And when I’m not mayor anymore, I still want to do that,” Barlow said. “Healthcare is a great way to continue to serve the public and still be involved in the development and hopefully the continued improvements in the city. I’m looking forward to a new challenge, a new opportunity. I think there’s a lot of parallels between Oswego Health and the city [in] that we can kind of use the same philosophy, the same path, [and] the same approach to improving and growing the organization. I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get started.”

Barlow’s new position at Oswego Health officially began Monday, September 19. For more information on Oswego Health, please click here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...