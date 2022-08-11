OSWEGO – Fun games, prizes, ice cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt of the Richardson-Bates House Museum will all take place on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the annual Summer Family Fun Day.

The public is invited to take part in this summer fun activity for children and adults alike on the lawn of the museum at 135 E. Third St., Oswego.

More than a century ago this enjoyable civic pride day idea for the community began. In August of 1918, Norman and Florence Bates were living in the Richardson-Bates House with their four young children: Betty, Norman, Jr., Sally and Max.

This was during World War I, where communities across the country were showing patriotic support for the American soldiers. Norman Sr. was a prominent businessman and civic leader in Oswego. He was chosen the chairman of the United War Fund drive and other causes during the war.

“They were a very civic-minded couple and taught their children to support important charitable causes, especially during the war times. Everyone was affected by World War I, and the Bates family provided their support in many generous ways,” said Justin White, Oswego County Historian and board trustee of the Oswego County Historical Society.

One of the many endeavors for the family was volunteering as members of the local Welfare’s Auxiliary at the General Army Hospital No. 5 at Fort Ontario in Oswego. It was there that they provided services to the wounded soldiers. This was often done with flowers, fruits, books, games, and a friendly face of support to improve the morale of the many patients. It also showed patriotic support to the veterans.

The family also was involved in the local Red Cross chapter work by providing financial assistance and arranging training. They were working along with health professionals on the multiple projects needed. This included providing first aid materials and other items to be organized in care packages and sent abroad. The Bates children were included in the work with their parents.

It was August of 1918 when Florence Bates and her children, along with other local children, formed a fair fundraiser idea. It was organized entirely by children to support the needs of the Oswego Hospital.

“This successful children’s fair day took place at the Richardson-Bates House and was hosted by the Bates children. We are now celebrating 104 years of children’s enjoyment at this very same place. It has always been a location for the community to enjoy and support worthy causes,” said White.

There will be a variety of fun games this year and prizes to win. A special activity will be a popular visual treasure hunt in the museum with prizes for the winners. Face painting will be another fun day feature and a free book for every child in attendance. In addition, there will be a yard sale opportunity for the adults that will include household items, books, and jewelry.

Ice cream sundaes and refreshments will be available all afternoon. Cost of the games and sundaes will be a small charge. People can purchase tickets at the event and have fun all afternoon. All proceeds from this event will go toward the operating budget of the museum. The Richardson-Bates House Museum will be open for free tours.

“Our goal is that Summer Family Fun Day will boost the support of this museum’s legacy. We also hope to have more membership drive forms completed that day. We would like to bring in more volunteers for various projects, just as we are inspired with the volunteerism of Oswego children 104 years ago during tough times,” added White.

The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1896 and dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and interpretation of the historical resources of the county. The society owns and operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The museum is open for tours Thursday through Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other times by appointment. For more information contact the museum during regular hours at 315-343-1342.

Caption: The Oswego County Historical Society will host its annual Summer Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21 from 1 – 4 p.m. on the lawn of the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third Street, Oswego. Fun games, prizes, ice-cream sundaes and a scavenger hunt will be the highlights. A yard sale opportunity is included. Pictured are children enjoying one of the many vintage lawn games during its last successful event. For more information contact the museum at 315-343-1342.

