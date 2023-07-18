The Art Association Of Oswego Presents Ron Throop Paintings

OSWEGO, NY – The Art Association of Oswego, in partnership with CNYArts, presents the paintings of Ron Throop. What gives music and visual art emotive resonance? Throop has explored conscious abstraction and expression channeled through the sounds of various musicians.

The series of large abstract expressionist paintings will be displayed along the outside north wall of the Art Association to show how music as vibration and feeling can influence expressive painting to vibrate with its own visual amplitude.

Paintings will be on display, weather permitting, from 10 – 4 p.m. July 27, 28 & 30, and from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29. There will be an opening reception on July 29, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Image: John Coltrane Offering: Live at Temple University 1966 2023. Acrylic on canvas, 64 x 64″

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...