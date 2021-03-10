Two Arrested Following Investigation Of Alleged Robbery In Oswego

OSWEGO – Yesterday, police arrested two men in relation to a robbery report that had occurred in the city of Oswego last month.

According to police, on February 18, the Oswego Police Department responded to the area of East Utica Street at East First Street for a report of a robbery that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a victim who reported that he was threatened with a handgun, had money forcefully taken from him and was assaulted sustaining several facial injuries.

Yesterday, March 9, the Oswego Police Department with assistance from the New York State Police– Bureau of Criminal Investigation – North Syracuse Barracks arrested Michael P. Delaney age 29 of Syracuse, New York, and Terell E. Rolfe age 48 of Liverpool, New York.

Both men were charged with robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. They were arraigned at Oswego County Central Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail on no bail with a return court date of March 11, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or has other information about these individuals is asked to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...