Victim’s Name Released From Sting Bar Shooting

OSWEGO – On May 27, 2023 at about 12:20 a.m., the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to 49 West Bridge St., “The Sting” for a reported shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual in the parking lot who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and members of the Oswego Fire Department, and Menter’s Ambulance began to render first aid.

The victim, Mikal A. Brightwell age 31 of Oswego, was transported by Menter Ambulance to Upstate hospital. Mr. Brightwell was treated for a single gunshot wound. Mr. Brightwell is in critical condition.

Investigators with the Oswego police department, determined that there was a verbal dispute outside of The Sting between Mr. Brightwell and another male. As the argument escalated, the other male fired a single shot that struck Mr. Brightwell. The other male immediately fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigators are continuing their investigation

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120 enter prompt 4. Calls will be kept anonymous.

As information becomes available it will be released. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...