Will Gorman Trio Headlines Jazz By The Lake Series Sept. 9

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY– The Will Gorman Trio, along with special guest Joe Carello, make their debut on the Oswego Music Hall stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Will Gorman is a former Syracuse resident who has played with a variety of outstanding musicians in his career. After spending six years traveling as keyboardist/vocalist for Vanessa Collier, Gorman’s jazz roots called him back to New York City. He recently appeared on the main stage of two area events, The Northeast Wine & Jazz Fest and the Fulton Jazz Festival. In between he played a sold-out show at the world-famous Birdland in NYC.

Appearing along with Gorman will be New York City guitarist Eric Zolan, who often appears with Brian Charette’s group. Rounding out the trio is renowned drummer Owen Erickson. Hailing from the Ithaca area, Erickson is one of the most sought-after musicians in the Central New York region.

Completing the ensemble is special guest saxophonist/flautist Joe Carello. One the finest ‘reed men’ in all of Central New York, he is a jazz educator, arranger and bandleader.

Tickets are $16 in advance and $19 at the door or for VIP seating. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, online at www.oswegomusichall.org or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

This performance is part of the Oswego Music Hall’s Jazz by the Lake series curated by David Kaspar.

Jazz by the Lake is part of the music hall’s Guest Curator Program which introduces new line-ups outside the regular concert series. Many of these artists represent demographics and genres not typical in music hall programming. Other events will include Australian virtuoso Daniel Champagne this fall and the all-female FIREFestival and Kerouac in December.

Jazz by the Lake continues on Saturday, Oct. 14 with the ensemble ESP as they celebrate 25 years and feature vocalist Vanessa Vacanti and Kirsten Tegtmeyer. The series concludes with The Ronnie Leigh Quartet on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The regular Oswego Music Hall season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 16 with Delaney Brothers Bluegrass on the National Stage. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit www.oswegomusichall.org/ or the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Find more information about the Oswego Music Hall, go to www.oswegomusichall.org, email [email protected], or find it online on Facebook and Instagram.

Oswego Music Hall concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...