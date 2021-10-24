OSWEGO – Each year, millions of Americans come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach others about the true value of freedom as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states including the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery in Oswego.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 18. The event is free and open to the public. The observance will begin at noon at the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery.

In 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

At Fort Ontario, a remembrance wreath was placed at all 77 graves in the post cemetery for a third year in a row.

“Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom,” said Corey King, who volunteers as the Wreaths Across America site coordinator for Fort Ontario State Historic Site. “Each year a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. The theme for 2021 Wreaths Across America is ‘Live Up to Their Legacy.’”

People can register to volunteer or sponsor a wreath at Fort Ontario by visiting https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/155232/Overview/?relatedId=0.

The last day to sponsor wreaths is Monday, Nov. 29.

King said the inspiration for this year’s theme came from a statement made by United States Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville, in an interview with Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’ in November 2020. General McConville was speaking on behalf of the United States Army and the opening of the National Museum of the United States Army.

In the discussion, he said, “We stand on the shoulders of heroes that have gone before us, and really what we strive to do is live up to their legacy.”

His message was heard by Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester, and many others, and resonated deeply.

“Listening to this man, who is a hero in his own right, speak about what and who motivates him is inspiring,” Worcester said. “It is the men and women who serve, everyday people, giving of themselves for their country and communities. I urge everyone to look to the people and the families that have made these sacrifices to keep this country free and live up to their legacy.”

For more information, call Fort Ontario State Historic Site at 315-343-4711 or email Corey King at [email protected].

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

