Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:

I-81 Northbound: August 8 through August 10. All northbound traffic will be required to leave the highway at Exit 16 and utilize the signed detour route north along U.S. Route 11.

I-81 Southbound: August 10 through August 12. A single lane on I-81 southbound will remain open for travelers to access I-481 northbound. All other southbound traffic will exit I-81 at Exit 17 and follow the detour route south along U.S. Route 11.

The I-481 ramp to I-81 southbound will also be closed and vehicles will utilize the I-81 northbound ramp to Exit 17 (South Salina St./Brighton Ave.) to access U.S. Route 11 southbound.

Message boards posted on I-81 and I-481 will direct traffic to appropriate detour routes.

Motorists are urged to pay close attention to variable message boards on I-81 for notice of the closure directions and specific dates.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

