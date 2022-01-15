OSWEGO COUNTY – Page Transportation, Inc., a local trucking employer, will hold a hiring event by appointment only from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 at the Oswego County Workforce NY Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Page Transportation, Inc. has an immediate need to fill several local CDL-A driver positions at their Oswego location. Driver applicants must have a CDL-A license, but no driving experience is required.

“Page is a family owned and operated company with a lot of diversity in the transportation industry, as well as bulk handling of materials, and everything from the transportation to warehousing needs of our respective customers,”North Regional Manager Brad Stevens said. “Class A drivers work onsite at Novelis, are home every day, and receive performance-based pay. Benefits include health insurance after 60 days, 401k plans to qualified employees and paid holidays and vacation time.”

Stevens continued, “All prospective employees are subject to pre-employment drug screening. Drivers must have a valid Class A license with a clean history and possess an up-to-date medical card. We believe in hiring local talent and offer training and support.”

All driver positions are full-time, working various shifts and schedules with overtime paid at time and a half. The annual salary ranges from $55,000 to $75,000, consisting of hourly and performance-based wages. Benefits such as health insurance, dental, vision, 401K retirement plan and holiday pay are offered, along with paid time off after 60 days.

Contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 to sign up for an interview appointment. To speak to a recruiter, please visit www.pagetrucking.com or call Danielle at 315-758-4197.

