Pathfinder Bank, City Of Oswego, Port Of Oswego Make 2023 Harborfest Fireworks Happen

OSWEGO – Central New York’s biggest and best fireworks show returns to Oswego’s Harborfest for 2023 thanks to Pathfinder Bank. The bank’s sponsorship of the event means that the world-famous Grucci Family display of brilliant explosions synchronized to music will once again fill the night sky above Oswego harbor with color and sound.

Crucial financial and in-kind support for the show is also being provided by the City of Oswego and the Port of Oswego Authority.

“The opportunity for Pathfinder Bank to serve as sole sponsor of the Harborfest Fireworks Display is one we couldn’t pass up,” says James Dowd, Pathfinder Bank President and CEO. “We have a significant legacy of investing in the communities we serve through support of arts and culture. We’ve been supporting Harborfest for many years now and have seen first-hand the positive economic impact this festival has had on the city of Oswego, its residents and small businesses. We commend the city and the festival committee for their hard work in pulling this event together, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We look forward to seeing everyone this summer.”

“We are grateful for Pathfinder Bank’s continued commitment to the growth and vitality of our community. Our fireworks display is easily the most expensive part of Harborfest and support from Pathfinder, the City of Oswego and the Port of Oswego Authority is crucial to preserving this great tradition loved by everyone,” said Dan Harrington, Harborfest Executive Director.

The City of Oswego is providing financial support that allows for the rental of the barge from which the fireworks are fired and the tugboat needed to move the barge. The Port of Oswego Authority is again providing space for the barge to dock as well as the manpower and equipment to assist with loading and unloading and security for the barge while docked. For the entire festival, the city provides police, fire and public works services as well as a financial contribution towards the annual performance by national touring artists while the port is sponsoring the East Park/Washington Square venue and the performance by jazz vocalist Nancy Kelly.

Oswego Mayor William Barlow said, “The city supports Harborfest every year with city services and in-kind assistance through the police, fire and public works department but we’ve also made it a habit to contribute financially to help the fireworks and concert events. We think it’s money well spent to preserve, continue and improve the festival and I am glad the Common Council felt the same way.”

“The Port of Oswego Authority has supported Harborfest for many years by providing mooring for the fireworks barge, supplying the barge with equipment and labor at no charge, helped with barge loading and unloading, and posting 24-hr. security for the barge at our expense, said William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority executive director. “In addition to Harborfest, the Port supports our community year ‘round as a key supporter of the H. Lee White Museum, where just last August we helped sponsor a visit to Oswego by a tall ship. We’ve donated safety equipment to the Oswego Fire Department, sponsored the Lysander Youth Hockey Association, and are currently engaged in assisting the DEC in re-stocking salmon in Lake Ontario by storing the stocking pens and setting up the stocking pens in our marina at no charge for the slips they occupy.”

DinOsaur Radio is also a returning sponsor, again broadcasting the music of the fireworks show. The DinOsaur can be heard on FM frequencies 94.1, 95.3 and 103.9, with 103.9 being the best for reception in Oswego. “92.1 The WOLF, and The DinOsaur are once again the media sponsor for Harborfest. The WOLF kicks off the weekend festivities on Thursday with a live broadcast from 3p – 6p at Breitbeck Park. Tune into The DinOsaur Saturday night to hear the music provided for the amazing Grucci fireworks,” said station manager Sam Furco.

Harborfest returns July 27 – 30 to Oswego with the music, food, midway rides and crafts that have made it one of Upstate New York’s biggest and best free community festivals. The highlight is the annual Grucci Brothers fireworks show over Lake Ontario Saturday, July 29.

Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website and Facebook page.

