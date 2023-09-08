OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported today that West Nile virus (WNV) was found in three separate mosquito pools (samples). One in the town of West Monroe, another in the town of Hastings and a third in the town of Palermo.

Public health officials remind people that mosquitoes remain in the environment until the first heavy frost of the season and to take precautions to guard against mosquito bites.

“Even when temperatures start to dip, as they’re forecast to do next week, people need to continue to be on guard,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Prevention is the best protection we have against mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illness. That’s why it’s so important for people in all parts of the county to remain vigilant in their personal protection practices and reduce mosquito populations around their homes.”

People are advised to continue limiting outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when outdoors; and to consider using insect repellents.

Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective. Repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Be sure to read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

The health department also advises residents to guard against mosquito bites by replacing or repairing broken screens on their home.

Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams said that reducing mosquito habitats is imperative for people to reduce mosquito bites.

“Drain or eliminate standing water around your house or yard by emptying or disposing of water-holding containers such as pails and flowerpots and by turning over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use,” he said. “As we move into the fall season, it is also helpful to clear your yard and garden of vegetation debris and yard waste as much as possible to further reduce areas where mosquitoes may hide and over-winter.”

Other tips to minimize mosquito habitats around the home include:

Drilling holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Changing the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Cleaning out clogged gutters to be sure they drain properly.

Disposing of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a charge. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Using mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs to treat ponds or large containers of water and prevent mosquitoes from breeding in these areas.

The health department and the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) have partnered to distribute free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. Each kit contains a larvicide and must be used according to the directions included.

Homeowners can pick up a kit at the front desk at the Oswego County Health Department, entrance B, 70 Bunner St., Oswego; at the OCSWCD’s front door, 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton; or at their local municipal facility. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to monitor mosquito activity around the county and collaborate with state and regional partners.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

