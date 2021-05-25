PALERMO, NY – Yesterday, May 24, at around 4:51 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Route 45, between Factory Road and Island Road, in the Town of Palermo, which resulted in the death of a Phoenix man.

According to police, Preliminary investigation has revealed that only one vehicle, a 2002 Nissan Frontier, was involved. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the south side of the roadway and overturned before coming to final rest.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delton Hawn, 54, of Phoenix, New York. Mr. Hawn was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Palermo Volunteer Fire Department, McFee Ambulance and Menter Ambulance.

The accident is still under investigation.



