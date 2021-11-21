Pond Pit Barbecue Opens For Indoor Dining

SANDY CREEK, NY – Barbecue fans in Oswego County can add a cozy new place to their list of smoked meat specialists.

The proprietors of the Pond Pit Barbecue have recently opened their doors for indoor dining, treating folks in the Sandy Pond area and beyond to an extensive menu of slow cooked delights.

Located at the site of the former Brewster’s restaurant at 8883 State Rt. 3, the completely remodeled structure offers a large bar area as well as comfy tables and a glowing wood fireplace to warm the bones of patrons on chilly days and nights.

Owners Jennifer and Christopher Harvey have for many years enjoyed a tradition of cooking for others. Christopher’s parents were members of the New Haven Fire Department, and he grew up helping them cook for large groups. When Christopher presented the idea of putting on chicken barbecues several years ago, Jennifer was all in.

“We started doing chicken barbecues for the previous owner of this location, and this led to more regular barbecues at locations such as Mannsville and Henderson,” Christopher Harvey said. “We soon added brisket, ribs and pulled pork to our menu.”

When the owner of Brewster’s decided to sell, the Harveys jumped at the opportunity.

The Harveys began remodeling on November 7, 2020, by gutting the building and starting from scratch.

“We tore it all down to four walls and a roof, and then added on a 12-foot addition to the kitchen, followed by a sixteen by eighteen foot covered deck on the south side,” Christopher Harvey said.

The Harveys reworked the entire building, installing new plumbing and electrical systems. All of this work has resulted in an inviting environment, boasting a thirty-two foot long bar, and many cozy tables. The warmth of the wood paneling and flooring creates a relaxing atmosphere, inviting visitors to linger longer.

The Harveys said they are not cutting any corners when it comes to the food at The Pond Pit, offering menu items created from only the best ingredients.

“Everything that we do here is 100% fresh and homemade,” Christopher Harvey said.

Meats are cooked low and slow with hearty flavor being preserved by the careful process.

“We spend 16-18 hours smoking a brisket and 12-15 hours smoking our pulled pork,” Christopher Harvey said. “All of our sides are homemade…there is nothing in our building that is frozen.”

Takeout is also available, for info call 315 387 7261.

The reaction of customers as they see the result of all of the hard work that the Harveys have put in has been a delight to the busy couple.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see everybody’s reaction,” Jennifer Harvey said. “As we were building, we took into consideration what we hoped folks wanted to see..and people just keep saying ‘wow!’”

Many locals have told the Harveys that this is going to be their place, sharing that they already feel at home at the Pond Pit. Large portions are part of the program, one of the many traditions of barbecue restaurants all over the country.

“People are amazed at what we feed them,” Jennifer Harvey said, “You are not going to go away hungry.”

The Harveys are thankful for the help of a “great number” of people that have helped them succeed, and are looking forward to a bright and busy future in scenic Sandy Pond.

