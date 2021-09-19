OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging and Oswego Health will offer the “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” course again this fall. The educational series is designed to provide caregivers with the tools they need to take care of themselves.

“This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources,” said Sara Sunday, Administrator of the Oswego County Office for the Aging.

Classes consist of six sessions held once a week. Two experienced class leaders, who are experienced caregivers themselves and who have successfully applied the techniques they teach, conduct the series.

Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help caregivers choose useful “tools” and apply them to their daily life.

Participants will receive “The Caregiver Helpbook” developed specifically for the class. Classes are free, thanks to support from the New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition.

Classes will be held virtually via Zoom from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5. Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Elizabeth Weimer at 315-349-3570 or e-mail Elizabeth.Weimer@oswegocountycom.

