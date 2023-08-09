Price Chopper/Market 32 Issues Voluntary Recall Of “Corner To Corner” Pizza

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a variety of store-made “corner to corner” pizzas, manufactured on July 2, 2023. The products are being recalled because the manufacturer of the pizza dough, Deiorio’s, has advised that foreign materials – fragments of a conveyer belt used in the manufacturing process – may be found in the dough. There are no known harmful side effects from the products but customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. The full listing of UPCs impacted by the recall is attached.

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

For more information, please contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800.666.7667 or via email at [email protected].

About Price Chopper/Market 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com

Affected UPCs

23314

23317

23320

23325

23330

23331

23334

23338

23340

23344

23382

23750

23751

23752

23753

23754

27104

23104

23105

23107

23303

23304

23309

27738500000

29730100000

29730200000

29730400000

29730700000

29730900000

29734000000

29739300000

29739500000

29739900000

29741000000

29742000000

29743000000

29744000000

29748300000

20739100000

20739200000

20739300000

20739400000

20739500000

21561100000

22748600000

23738500000

23738600000

23748600000

24738600000

25738600000

26738500000

26738600000

27738500000

29738600000

29744100000

29730500000

21561200000

29730600000

21649800000

16104

23301

23311

23335

23336

23380

25738500000

25738700000

29732000000

29733000000

21738500000

21748600000

22738500000

23315

20738500000

29745000000

23390

