Price Chopper/Market 32 Issues Voluntary Recall Of “Corner To Corner” Pizza

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a variety of store-made “corner to corner” pizzas, manufactured on July 2, 2023. The products are being recalled because the manufacturer of the pizza dough, Deiorio’s, has advised that foreign materials – fragments of a conveyer belt used in the manufacturing process – may be found in the dough. There are no known harmful side effects from the products but customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. The full listing of UPCs impacted by the recall is attached.
Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.
For more information, please contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800.666.7667 or via email at [email protected].
About Price Chopper/Market 32
Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com
Affected UPCs
23314
23317
23320
23325
23330
23331
23334
23338
23340
23344
23382
23750
23751
23752
23753
23754
27104
23104
23105
23107
23303
23304
23309
27738500000
29730100000
29730200000
29730400000
29730700000
29730900000
29734000000
29739300000
29739500000
29739900000
29741000000
29742000000
29743000000
29744000000
29748300000
20739100000
20739200000
20739300000
20739400000
20739500000
21561100000
22748600000
23738500000
23738600000
23748600000
24738600000
25738600000
26738500000
26738600000
27738500000
29738600000
29744100000
29730500000
21561200000
29730600000
21649800000
16104
23301
23311
23335
23336
23380
25738500000
25738700000
29732000000
29733000000
21738500000
21748600000
22738500000
23315
20738500000
29745000000
23390