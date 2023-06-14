Price Chopper/Market 32 Powers AdvantEdge Rewards Program With New Ways To Earn And Redeem Points By Supporting Clean Energy

Partnership with Green Mountain Energy enables customers to benefit from sustainable practices

SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32, the operator of 130 supermarkets, has joined forces with Green Mountain Energy (GME) to give customers the opportunity to earn 10,000 AdvantEdge points by switching their electricity provider or earn 6,000 points for supporting Green Mountain Energy’s Community Solar Program.

Since re-launching its AdvantEdge Rewards program in May 2021, Price Chopper/Market 32 has further expanded the benefits offered to loyal customers with additional ways to earn and redeem points. The company and tcc Global, the world’s leading provider of currency/rewards programs for supermarkets, have worked together over the past two years to expand the value of the very popular AdvantEdge Rewards program. The program, which traditionally provided points for discounts on food and fuel, now also lets customers donate points to charities, support local schools, pay down student loans, enter sweepstakes for experiences, purchase magazine subscriptions and more. They can also exchange their AdvantEdge Rewards points for United Airlines miles. Customers can also get points by buying gift cards online, refinancing student loans and playing mobile digital games.

“We’re pleased to provide our customers with even more choice when it comes to earning AdvantEdge Rewards points through the partnership with Green Mountain Energy. Their commitment to clean energy and sustainability projects like community solar align nicely with our pillar of local and community support,” said Sean Weiss, Vice President of Marketing at Price Chopper/Market 32.

Green Mountain Energy was founded in 1997 with a mission to change the way power is made. By offering only products with an environmental benefit and operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the energy provider remains committed to sustainability every step of the way. Green Mountain customers have collectively helped avoid over 100 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of planting more than 12 million trees.

“Green Mountain Energy seeks to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of sustainability including the use of clean energy,” said Mark Parsons, Green Mountain Energy Vice President. “This partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32 and tcc Global allows us to educate and reward customers who share these values.”

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is creating a significant competitive advantage with its loyalty rewards program and the move to add Green Mountain Energy as a points earning option is proof of that. We’re committed to providing Price Chopper’s customers with new and exciting ways spend their points, and with a wider variety of ways to earn them,” said Dan Dmochowski, President North America of tcc Global.

About Price Chopper/Market 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont,

Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.

About Green Mountain Energy Company

Green Mountain Energy Company is the nation’s longest serving renewable energy retailer and believes in using wind, sun, and water for good. The company was founded in 1997 with a simple mission: to change the way power is made. Green Mountain offers consumers and businesses the choice of cleaner electricity products generated from renewable sources, as well as a variety of carbon offset products and sustainable solutions for businesses. Green Mountain customers have collectively helped avoid over 100 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy, visit greenmountainenergy.com.

About tcc Global

tcc Global is an international marketing company specializing in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel. In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.

Using the power of data, insight and creativity, tcc global delivers tailor-made solutions which engage and reward loyal customers while driving sustainable growth to retailers and brands.

Active in more than 70 countries worldwide, tcc global employs more than 600 people across 34 offices.

To find out more, visit tccglobal.com

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...