OSWEGO COUNTY – 2023 marked the eight-year review of Oswego County’s Agricultural District as required by law. During this period, qualified properties are added or removed from the district.

“The County Agricultural District was created to protect our farming heritage and ensure it continues to be a viable economic opportunity for residents,” said Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, chairwoman of the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. “It does not restrict the use of the land in any way, so property owners can sell or develop it for residential or commercial purposes as appropriate.”

Oswego County Real Property Services Director Corey Metz added, “Ag District farmlands don’t have to be used for agricultural purposes forever. Inclusion in the district simply protects landowners in their farming activities without regulating land use like zoning laws do.”

Oswego County’s Farmland Protection Board conducted the review and reached out to all landowners currently in the Ag District to confirm their enrollment and offer them the opportunity to opt out of it. Properties can be added to the district for a limited time every year; however, only during this eight-year review can landowners who have property in it choose to have their parcels removed from it.

This year’s proposal adds 23 properties to the list and removes three parcels at the landowners’ requests. These modifications will be voted on at the next meeting of the Oswego County Legislature on Thursday, June 15, following a public hearing on the subject at 7 p.m. Anyone who would like to comment on these changes is welcome to do so at the public hearing.

Ag District modifications, maps and properties are all available online at the Oswego County Real Property Tax Services website. For more information, go to: https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/draft_section/tax_payer_information/agricultural_district.php.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...