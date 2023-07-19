Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club Hosts Weekly Classic Car/Truck Show

PULASKI, NY – Although there is no snow in the forecast, the Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club keeps a busy agenda during the summer months, always preparing for the next snow season.

Video by Mike Johnson – NorthLight Photo/Media

Billing itself as the “Gateway to Tug Hill”, the group maintains snow trails expanding over a large portion of Northern Oswego and Southern Jefferson Counties. Maintaining trails and grooming equipment requires a steady income, and the members of the active club continue their fundraising efforts on a year-round basis.

On summer Monday evenings, beginning at 5:00 p.m. customized and restored classic automobiles and trucks roll on to the club’s expansive parking area at 5100 Jefferson Street in Pulaski, utilizing the spaces that snow groomers and drags are parked during the cold period of the year. As the sound of classic rock and roll wafts through the humid aid, auto enthusiasts swap stories and compare maintenance and tuning tips.

Club volunteers man the grills, and produce a steady stream of delicious food items to keep the always hungry lovers of Detroit Iron well fed. A feeling of warm camaraderie is in the air as old friends set up folding chairs and enjoy the company of one another and their prized rolling works of art.

A focus of the fundraising effort is the completion of a new groomer barn and maintenance facility being constructed along trails maintained by the club in the Town of Boylston. This facility will allow the club to keep needed equipment on Tug Hill. reducing the need to transport heavy vehicles and grooming devices back and forth to and from the club’s building in Pulaski. The completion of this building will allow the club to improve on the already high quality snow surfaces that riders travel from far and wide to enjoy.

Anyone interested in joining the club or participating in the Car Shows can find more information at PBSnowmobile.club or on the club’s facebook page at Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club “Gateway to Tug Hill.”







Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...