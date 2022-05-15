PULASKI, NY – Pulaski’s South Park came alive with music, food and a wide variety of crafts and services as the Village celebrated the 9th annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

A long stretch of sunny days and above average temperatures created a summer-like atmosphere, and festival goers made the most of the weather, perusing the many tents and stands in short pants, sundresses, and short sleeves.

The event coincided with Pulaski’s Village wide yard and garage sales, pulling in visitors from all over Upstate New York, as well as families living within walking distance of the park.

A portion of the proceeds of the upbeat festival were donated to the local food pantry, Pulaski Community Cupboard, with many participants bringing canned and boxed non-perishable items to contribute.

The event was hosted by Samantha Stewart and Deb Catlin of Helping Hands/MIC Event Planners. Catlin was very pleased with the turnout and the beautiful weather, and said with so many things going on in the Village, that it was great to see the crowd enjoying the day’s festivities.

“Everybody is enjoying the music, and I think we are doing great,” Catlin said.

Hakoto Acres proprietor Dianna Salamendra offered a variety of hand crafted gifts, including a selection of jellies made from organic juices. The jellies are “Like eating a glass of juice,” Salamendra said. [email protected] . Photo by Michael Johnson. Kayla Siezma and Holly Suits, proprietors of Camden Custom Crafts, offered a selection of customized, personalized and very colorful items. Photo by Michael Johnson. David Brown, a massage therapist at Pulaski’s Eir Healing and Wellness treats a festival attendee a chair massage. Eir Healing and Wellness is a health spa located at 5752 Route 11 in Pulaski. Facebook/Eir Therapy. Photo by Michael Johnson. Providing a festive soundtrack, DJ Chip Metzler of Metzler’s Mobile DJ Service kept the music flowing all through the festival. Photo by Michael Johnson. Family Fun Day hosts Deb Catlin and Samantha Stewart are all smiles as the sun shines down on another successful Family Fun Day. Photo by Michael Johnson. Ashley Bednarz, a resident of Hannibal, New York, displayed hand crafted bows for hair and fur. Bednarz’s business is called Talynted Designs, and her Teacup Poodle Fast Eddy helped out by modeling her designs. facebook.com/TalyntedDesigns. Photo by Michael Johnson.

