PULASKI, NY – Pulaski’s South Park will come alive Friday afternoons with the sound of live music and the sight of colorful tents sheltering a variety of vendors as the tradition of the Farmers Market returns for another entertaining season.

The weekly gathering is yet another community event sponsored by PROP, the organization dedicated to the Promotion and Revitalization of Pulaski. After facing a challenging 2020 season, with restrictions placed on gatherings by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are enthusiastic about this year’s potential.

Featuring some of the area’s most popular musical entertainment, the village provides setting for people looking to unwind after the workweek while shopping for some handcrafted items and local produce.

Market coordinator Shawn Doyle is taking the reins this year, planning the weekly event that has been a Pulaski tradition for over 20 years. Doyle will be assisted by Selena Belser and Brian Leary, both veterans of planning and organizing the market.

“We are having live music every week, so we are considering this to be Music in the Park as well as the Farmers Market,” Doyle said. “We have secured sponsorship for many of the acts that will be performing.”

According to Doyle, the market has faced a few challenges over the years, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact that some of the local farmers have retired.

“When the corn comes in we always have plenty available,” he said.

Honey, maple products and goats milk products will be available this year, with a few of the goats visiting to the delight of young and old animal lovers.

“We were hit pretty hard with the COVID restrictions last year, bringing us down to about eight to ten vendors, but we have been building it back up, and we are expecting to be back up to about 12 to 15 for this year,” Doyle said.

Along with the food vendors that set up at the market, organizers encourage visitors to partake in the offerings of several restaurants that are within easy walking distance of the South Park, with menus available at the market.

Doyle said that many people take a to-go order from these establishments and dine al fresco in the park while enjoying the music and the ambience of a small town summer evening.

Friday, June 25 will bring a special event to the Farmer’s Market, as the Pulaski Academy parade of graduating seniors will pass by the South Park as it winds its way through the village.

“We will pause the music as the parade passes by, so that everyone can salute the new graduates,” Doyle said.

The Pulaski Masons will be offering a full chicken barbecue with all the sides on that evening as well.

“The governor has released all restrictions on farmers markets, so we are fully ready to go,” Doyle said.

Public restrooms are available on the grounds, and these will receive frequent sanitizing, he added. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the market.

“This event brings people in the community together,” Doyle said. “I am a native of Pulaski, and it’s very satisfying to see people come down and relax on a Friday night.”

He recalled people arriving with a lawn chair and making a weekly tradition of visiting the market.

“It’s just a great small town event,” he said.

For a full list of musical acts, visit https://www.pulaskifarmersmarket.com.

