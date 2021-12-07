Pulaski’s Memory Tree Lighting Starts Holiday Season

PULASKI, NY – A cheerful crowd gathered in Pulaski’s South Park on Sunday, December 5, to celebrate the annual lighting of the Village’s Memory Tree.



A long standing tradition of dedicating a festive tree to the memory of departed family and friends, the lighting of the tree helps community members deal with grief and loss in a positive way.

As the appointed hour to begin the ceremony approached, a crowd gathered under overcast skies, hoping that the forecast mixed precipitation would not arrive until the tree was glowing. Friends and neighbors shared warm greetings and holiday wishes while the musical entertainment, The Misfits, set up under the shelter of the bandstand.

“I’ve always loved Christmas,” said event organizer Charlotte DeGaetano.

DeGaetano took over planning the tradition 29 years ago, after losing two close family members within a year.

“My sister was killed in a car accident, and then my father died from a heart attack three weeks later,” DeGaetano said. “The year that I lost my sister and my father, I did not want a tree or presents… It was the worst Christmas I have ever had.”

Someone was needed to take over the event the next year, and DeGaetano stepped up. The Memory Tree resided in Pulaski’s North park until that time.

“The tree that was used was unattractive, and there was no planned ceremony, and I thought, this is just wrong, this is not how you remember your loved ones,” DeGaetano said.

She took over the next year.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger, and this is the best year yet,” DeGaetano said.

Despite the restrictions placed on gatherings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event raised $5,800. All of the profits generated by the event are donated to Pulaski’s food pantries. “So far, I have 6,500.00 dollars collected,” DeGaetano said. “I think we will reach $7,000 dollars.”

Helping others softens the pain of losing loved ones for DeGaetano and many of the onlookers.

“This really helps me handle Christmas and get through the holiday,” DeGaetano said.

The onlookers cheered and applauded as the switch was thrown and the tree came alight. The memory of lost loved ones and acquaintances filled the minds and hearts of those who withstood the chill of early December to gather and remember.

The lighting of the Memory Tree is just part of Light Up Pulaski, a daylong celebration of the holiday season sponsored by PROP, the local organization dedicated to the Preservation and Revitalization of Pulaski.

Santa visited the Village earlier in the day, and the lighting of the Memory Tree was a way to end the celebration in a heartfelt way. Watching the proceedings with her children was PROP Vice President Tiffany Hax- Craig

“It was really nice to see everybody out and participating in community activities again,” Hax-Craig said.

Turnout to visit with Santa drew such a long line that he was moved into the Ringgold Fire hall to keep everyone warm.

“The giving spirit and the holiday spirit are here, and everyone is happy to feel a little bit of normalcy again,” Hax-Craig said.

