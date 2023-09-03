‘Reach Out and Play’ Connects Seniors And Youth On Sept. 11

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosts “Reach Out and Play” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Fulton. The event encourages people of all ages to come together and celebrate older adults through all-inclusive play.

The “Reach Out and Play” campaign is a national initiative by Ageless Innovation focused on combatting social isolation in seniors and creating meaningful connections through intergenerational play. The campaign kicks off ahead of National Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The free event is open to the public and offers a wide variety of board and card games for attendees to play together. Ageless Innovation has also recently partnered with Hasbro on classic games with a twist to make them more age inclusive to seniors. Games that will be offered at the event include “Game of Life Generations,” “Scrabble Bingo” and “Trivial Pursuit Generations.”

Registration is required for the event. For more information or to register, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

