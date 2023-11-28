Recalled Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Possibly Linked to Oswego County Case

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department received a report of an elevated blood lead level in an individual that could potentially be linked to a recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall. Several brands of cinnamon applesauce pouches have been recalled due to potential lead contamination.

The FDA has recalled the following products:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches

Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches

The affected pouches were distributed nationwide and sold at various retailers. Information on lot numbers and universal product codes (UPCs) can be found on the FDA website at

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-elevated-lead-levels-cinnamon-applesauce-pouches-november-2023?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

The health department urges parents and caregivers to check their homes for these recalled products. If they have any with the specified batch numbers and expiration dates, they should stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Parents and caregivers whose children have consumed the recalled product should consult with their healthcare provider and request a blood lead level test.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity.

Exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health. Potential impacts include damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior issues and hearing and speech problems.

To receive recall updates, market withdrawals and safety alerts from the FDA, go to https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts and sign up.

For more information about protecting children from lead poisoning, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/lead.phphttps://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/lead.phpor call the Oswego County Health Department Preventative Division at 315-349-3547.

